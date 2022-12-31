RICHFORD - The Rockets and Hornets girls' basketball teams played in front of a packed house on Friday, Dec. 30, at Richford High School. The Hornets earned the 41-25 in the in-county contest.
Enosburg jumped to a 5-0 lead early, predominantly on free throws. After a Rocket timeout, Aubrey Fadden drained a three to halve the deficit, but Enosburg's Gabi Spalding responded with a triple of her own, and the Hornets went on to score three unanswered baskets.
Sierra Derby breathed some life into the Rockets' offense, tacking on two points on a fadeaway jumper, but Enosburg's signature stifling defense produced several turnovers, and the Hornets held an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.
Both teams came out with high-pressure defense early in the second quarter; Deuso drained a three on the heels of an Enosburg bucket; Sierra Derby followed, halving the Rockets' deficit.
Deuso had two steals in roughly ten seconds, and Derby came in for a layup in the paint, chipping away at the Hornets' lead.
Most of the Hornets' second-quarter baskets came on free throws from Lilly Robtoy, Camryn Benoit, and Spaulding, while Derby led the Rockets with eight points in the quarter.
Gracie Sylvester proved to be a difference maker for the Rockets, grabbing boards and feeding Derby down low. The Hornets held a 24-17 lead at the half.
Maddie Smith got the Rockets off to a good start in the third with a three-pointer in the first 30 seconds, and while Derby and Sylvester battled on the boards for the Rockets, Erica Goodhue, Allison Bowen, and Ryleigh Simmons kept working in the paint for the Hornets.
Simmons chipped in a bucket with a minute and a half remaining in the third and Montanna Ovitt went two for two from the line to help the Hornets to a 34-19 advantage after three quarters.
Emma Fadden netted the first basket of the fourth off a steal and scramble on the court. She added another bucket shortly after, grabbing her rebound off a jump shot and scoring. Sylvester tapped in a bucket to bring the Rockets within nine points midway through the final quarter.
Both teams kept the pressure high in the fourth, making for an entertaining and fast-paced contest right to the final minutes.
The Hornets continued to work from the free throw line as Erica Goodhue Spaulding, and Robtoy slowly extended the lead in the latter half of the quarter, eventually winning by 15 points.
Lilly Robtoy, who led the Hornets' scoring, spoke of the importance of free throws: "We've been focusing on free throws in practice."
Erica Goodhue responded to a question about the fun of an in-county contest: "It's so much fun having a gym full of people; having all these fans makes it a lot more exciting."
Spaulding spoke of her mindset on the free throw line: "I tune everyone out and focus on getting the first one, which is something Coach Gary always says. I focus on the front of the rim because that's where you win games."
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes was pleased with his team's free throw shooting but also spoke of areas that need improvement.
"We've been working on our free throws, and our defense was good. We set a goal to hold them to 25, which we did. The effort was there; we just lose our focus sometimes, and we need to solve that," said Geddes.
"But we battle through it. Every day, everyone's learning their new role, everyone's been asked to do a little more, and we're still feeling our way through that. We'll get there. A W is a W, and we see some good things; we just have to keep working on that."
Rockets' coach Tim Lagasse spoke of the effort of several players, including senior guard Emma Fadden.
"Emma is non-stop, and she goes after it. I don't know how many turnovers she created and how many steals she got," said Lagasse. "She naturally follows her shot and creates opportunities for herself like she did tonight. She had a phenomenal game."
Lagasse was pleased with the Rockets' defense but knows there's more to come on offense.
"I'm ecstatic with how they played defense; it was probably one of the best defensive games we've played. We struggled offensively--rushing and creating turnovers--which took us out of the game," said Lagasse.
"We knew it would be a fight to the end, but we'll tighten it up on the defense and get back to it for the next game."
Scoring leaders: Lilly Robtoy led the Hornets with 14 points, and Gabi Spaulding had eight. Sierra Derby led the Rockets with nine, and Kyrielle Deuso had five.
