ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets varsity softball team rolled to another commanding victory, this time over visiting Rice Memorial, on May 9.
Hot bats helped lift the Hornets over their competition; they tallied five runs in the second and third, eight in the fourth, and two in the sixth to earn the 20-12 win in seven innings.
Enosburg highlights: The Hornets scored five runs in the bottom of the second, which included back-to-back triples by Erica Goodhue and Annabelle Elwood.
The Hornets added five runs in the third thanks to hits from Goodhue, Elwood, Rory Schreindorfer, Makenna Lovelette, and Gabby Spaulding.
The fourth inning saw Enosburg add eight runs with hits by Striebris (triple), Schreindorfer, Spaulding, Goodhue (double), and three walks.
Enosburg's multi-hitters: Rory Schreindorfer: 3 for 4, with a walk and two runs; Gabby Spaulding: 2 for 5, with a double, and one run; Erica Goodhue: 4 for 5, with a double, a triple, four runs, and two RBI; Annabelle Elwood: 4 for 5, with a triple, three runs, and two RBI, and Cassidy Blaney: 2for 4, with a double, three runs, and two RBI. Gretchen Striebris had a fourth-inning triple.
Rice Memorial's multi-hitters: Alayna Harvreluc: 3 for 4, with two home runs, and three runs; Finley Strong: 3 for 4, two runs; Bella Messineo: 3 for 4, triple, two runs; Makayla Perry: 2 for 4, double, one run, and Addy Petrasch: 2 for 4, and one run.
Pitchers: Makenna Lovelette earned the win for the Hornets throwing seven innings, allowing 15 hits, 12 runs, and three strikeouts. Havreluc took the loss for Rice, throwing six innings, allowing 19 hits, three strikeouts, 20 runs, and four RBI.
