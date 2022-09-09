ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets boys' soccer team hosted the Oxbow Olympians on Friday, Sept. 9, earning a 7-2 win on an exceptionally balmy afternoon.
Each team scored early, carrying a 1-1 tie within the first ten minutes. Peter Stiebris had an excellent opportunity to break the tie ten minutes into the first half on a well-placed header, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar.
Enosburg carried the play for the majority of the first half. Ian Ross made a beautiful cross pass to Wilder Howell, who got a point-blank shot off in front of the goal, but Oxbow's keeper made a jumping save, corraling the ball and preventing the tie-breaker.
Stiebris got another chance, and this time, headed the ball into the Oxbow net off a corner kick with 10 minutes remaining in the half, giving the Hornets a 2-1 lead.
The third marker came on a pass from Ross to Peter Haddick as the clock dipped below two minutes. The Hornets held the 3-1 lead at the end of the first half.
Howell started the second half with a good chance, but the Oxbow keeper again came up with the save. Three minutes in, Landon Paulson gave Enosburg a three-goal cushion. Antillon found Paulson for the fifth goal moments later.
Antillon scored at the midpoint of the second half, sending a ball straight past Oxbow defenders into the back of the net for a 5-1 Hornet lead. Moments later, Antillon netted another goal, Oxbow defenders in hot pursuit; JJ Rivera scored at the 30 minutes mark.
The Olympians put a solid shot on goal as time dwindled, but Silas Kane smothered the ball; Kane got some more work several minutes later, once again stifling Oxbow's efforts. A third Oxbow attempt resulted in a goal 35 minutes into the second half.
Enosburg assistant coach Rich Ross spoke of the team's progress after graduating nine seniors from the 2021 state championship team the previous year.
"We've got a lot of good stuff happening all over the field," said Ross. "We're young, and we've got some guys up front who are skilled and fast, and they're moving the ball well."
Enosburg topped Lamoille Union 7-0 and Oxbow 7-2, commanding early-season wins.
"The scores were lopsided in these games, but we have lots of work to do positionally and getting them to gel as a unit," said Ross, "but overall, they're doing a nice job on the field."
Ross complimented Enosburg's defenders on their work to keep goals-against low.
"We've got some additions, and we've moved some pieces on the field. We've also had a nice addition in Seth Peloubet," said Ross. "We're working on having those guys gel as a unit, and they're coming along nicely."
Silas Kane replaced Ethan Jackson (class of 2022) in net this season.
"Silas has come a long way, and he's 6'4", so he's got a big wingspan. In our first home match, he saved a penalty kick," said Ross. "He's doing really well back there--taking more command of the defense and the field. He's really come into his own, and I'm happy to see it. He's going to have a good season."
Danny Antillon, Landon Paulson, and Seth Peloubet shared their thoughts on the game.
Antillon spoke of the changes in personnel since 2021: "We've got a lot of new players, so we're kind of becoming a family and getting that family atmosphere we had last year. We've got a lot of young guys, so it's good to see the future of the team. We're building some good team chemistry, and I'm looking forward to the next game."
Antillon gave a shout-out to teammate JJ Rivera: "JJ had a nice goal; a lot of the time it's about having the courage to shoot the ball. The young guys aren't really shy about that, so that's good."
Peloubet, a defensive player who transferred to Enosburg from BFA-St. Albans has fit right in with the Hornets.
"I'm enjoying soccer and getting used to things around Enosburg, and we're starting to build some chemistry," said Peloubet.
When asked what he enjoyed about playing defense, Peloubet smiled and said, "I love the adrenaline rush of having the whole line come screaming down at you; there's nothing like it."
Paulson, a junior, missed his sophomore season due to injury.
"I'm really happy to be playing again," said Paulson. "It's great we've got two wins, and we've got to keep the momentum. Next week we play Winooski, BFA-Fairfax, and MVU. Those will be tough games, and we'll see how we go up against them."
