The Enosburg girls' softball team traveled to Oxbow on Saturday, April 30, earning an 8-7 win in extras. Dana Elkins hit her first varsity homerun, and MaKenna Lovelette earned the win in the circle.
In the bottom of the seventh, Oxbow tied the game up with a M. Ellsworth single and an A. Kasakawsai triple. With one out, two intentional walks were given to the number three and four hitters, S. Bourgeois and M. Simmons respectively, to load the bases. Kenna Lovelette struck out T. Bean for the second out and got L. Lahage to ground out (5-2) for the third out.
EFHS started the eighth with a deep right center home run by Dana Elkins, and went on to score one more with an Emma Keelty walk and singles by Kenna Lovelette and Lilly Rabtoy.
Oxbow went down in the bottom of the 8th with a ground out and 2 strike outs.
Enosburg multi-hitters:
Dana Elkins: 3-5, 2 run, HR, 2 RBI
Emma Keelty: 3-4, 2 sb, 3 run
Kenna Lovelette: 3-5, rb
Lilly Rabtoy: 2-5, RBI
Oxbow's multi-hitters:
Kasakawsai: 2-4, 2b, 3b
Lahage: 3-4, run, 3b
Winning pitcher: Enosburg Falls Kenna Lovelette threw 8 innings, allowing 8 hits, 11 so, 2 intentional walks, 5 runs
Thank you, Heather Lovelette for the wonderful photos from the road!
