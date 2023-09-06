Hornets top Lyndon Institute
The Enosburg Falls girls’ varsity volleyball team opened their season on Tuesday, Sept. 5 by visiting Lyndon Institute. In a sweltering gym, the Hornets pulled out a close match 3-2 (25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12) .
Hornet Highlights:
Camryn Benoit: five aces and great serve receive
Leah Gervais: three kills and one block
Erica Goodhue: five kills
Makenna Lovelette: six kills and one block
Montannah Ovitt: one kill, one block, and excellent defense
Anya Paquette: one kill and excellent serving
Annalise Robtoy: four aces and four assists
Lilly Robtoy: nine aces, seven assists, and three blocks
Coach Robtoy shared his thoughts on the season opener: “This was a frustrating match in some ways. There were times when we could have put it away, but then the first-match jitters got the best of us. We have an experienced team, though, and we pulled through in the end. I’m proud of the way we stuck it out in tough conditions and never gave up.”
