Hornets top Lyndon Institute

The Enosburg Falls girls’ varsity volleyball team opened their season on Tuesday, Sept. 5 by visiting Lyndon Institute. In a sweltering gym, the Hornets pulled out a close match 3-2 (25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12) .

Hornet Highlights:

Camryn Benoit: five aces and great serve receive

Leah Gervais: three kills and one block

Erica Goodhue: five kills

Makenna Lovelette: six kills and one block

Montannah Ovitt: one kill, one block, and excellent defense

Anya Paquette: one kill and excellent serving

Annalise Robtoy: four aces and four assists

Lilly Robtoy: nine aces, seven assists, and three blocks

Coach Robtoy shared his thoughts on the season opener: “This was a frustrating match in some ways. There were times when we could have put it away, but then the first-match jitters got the best of us. We have an experienced team, though, and we pulled through in the end. I’m proud of the way we stuck it out in tough conditions and never gave up.”

