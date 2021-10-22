The Enosburg Hornets boys' volleyball team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-14) win over the Rice Green Knights on Thursday evening, in the teams' second meeting of the season.
Hornets' coach Jason Robtoy was glad to end the season on a high note.
“We played Rice for our first match of the season, and they are much improved," said Robtoy. "They have a lot of height, and when they put sets up close to the net, we had a hard time stopping them."
Robtoy spoke of the strengths he saw in his Hornets' team.
"We served very well, and we spread the ball around. Devyn Gleason had a couple of vicious hits that pumped us up. Isaiah Sartwell played his best match of the season, and his back-row counterpart, Xander Paquette, had a strong serving run late in each set," said Robtoy.
"Kyle Ovitt played a very solid overall match, while Cayden Yates and Aydan Dash did a lot of positive things that don't show up in the stats. Kolten Robtoy made a few big plays; it seems like every time we need a big point, he comes through. And, of course, Landon Blake and Nat controlled our offense very effectively with their strong serves and accurate setting.”
Enosburg stat highlights:
Landon Blake: 3 aces, 8 kills, 8 assists
Devyn Gleason: 3 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs
Kyle Ovitt: 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs
Xander Paquette: 1 ace, 1 dig
Kolten Robtoy: 6 kills
Nathaniel Robtoy: 4 aces, 7 kills, 15 assists
Isaiah Sartwell: 4 kills, 1 block
Cayden Yates: 2 kills
The Hornets (7-7) head into the playoffs next week.
