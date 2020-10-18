ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets hosted the Richford Falcons on Saturday, earning a 7-0 win over the visiting team.
Foster Hutchins had 3 goals, Danny Antillon had 2 goals, and Kam Lovelette and Ethan Jackson 1 goal. Levi Webb and Brendan Deuso each had 2 assists. Silas Kane had a 2 save shutout.
Enosburg plays Richford again Tuesday at 4 pm and Danville on Friday at 4 pm.
