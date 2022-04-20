ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team overcame the Richford Falcons 11-1 in the Wednesday, April 20, in-county matchup.
Peter Stiebris took the mound for the Hornets in the first. The Falcons threatened early, with Jonas Lagasse drawing a walk and making his way to third base. Jacob Clawson was robbed of a very nice suicide squeeze attempt by Stiebris, who dove and flipped the ball to home plate just before the runner could score. This gave the Hornets momentum, allowing them to get a few ground balls and get out of the inning unscathed.
A double from Enosburg's Shea Howrigan, mixed with a few errors and passed balls, gave the Hornets the lead early in the bottom of the first.
The Falcons had a tough time getting their offense going, but the Hornets continued to hit the ball well and capitalize when they could. Hits from Brandon Parent, Wyatt Boyce, Shea Howrigan, and Danny Antillion stretched the Hornet's lead further as the game progressed.
Blair Archambault replaced Steibris on the mound for the Hornets in the fourth. A single from Mitchell Kane got the Falcons on the bases, but Archambault was able to get three outs and quell the Falcons' scoring chances.
Archambault singled to get the Hornet offense going again as the inning turned over. The Falcons walked three batters in a row, but a quick tag and throw double play for Carter Blaney got them out of the inning. Noah Keelty came in to close for the Hornets, giving up one run and sealing the victory.
Richford coach Kevin Blaney spoke of the team's performance: "We played decently. We made a few mistakes in the first two innings and gave them a few extra at-bats."
Blaney also spoke of who stood out to him: "Marcel (Gendron) at third base stood out to me. He's a freshman, and this was his first varsity game. I threw him at third base, and he made two or three really solid plays."
Peter Stiebris weighed in on this year's Hornets' team: "We have really good chemistry this year, and I'm just looking forward to playing ball."
Kyle Ovitt spoke of his place on the Hornets' team: "I'm taking on a new role this year, so I'm trying to step into that. I think we've got a pretty solid team, and we have a lot of fun together."
Hornet Coach Rodney Burns spoke of Ovitt's contributions: "Kyle hasn't seen very much playing time, but with outfielders being out for us, he came out and had two hits."
Burns also spoke of his team's offense: "I think offensively we have to get the bats out. Hopefully, the bats show up tomorrow, and we should look good!"
Notable Players: Kyle Ovitt (2 Hits, 3 RBIs), Shea Howrigan (1 Double, 2 RBIs), Mitchell Kane (1 Hit)
