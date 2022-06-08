The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets upset the No. 2 Mt. Abraham Eagles 7-4 on Tuesday, June 7, earning a trip to the D2 Vermont Softball State Championship on Friday, June 10 at 5 pm, where they will take on the No. 1 Lyndonville at Castleton University.
The Eagles plated runs in the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead. Neither team scored in the middle innings, but a seventh-inning rally for the Hornets gave Enosburg the lead.
In the top of the seventh, Cami Benoit walked, followed by a Rory Schreindorfer double. Erica Goodhue singled, and Elkins was intentionally walked. Emma Keelty drove in the Hornets' first run on a single scoring Benoit. Lilly Rabtoy's single scored Schreindorfer, and Lovelette's grand slam cleared the bases.
Elkins and the Hornets held the Eagles in the bottom of the seventh, securing the win.
Hornets' offense: Emma Keelty went 2 for 4, RBI, and a run, Kenna Lovelette had a seventh-inning grand slam, and Rory Schrendorfer had a double in the seventh.
Mt. Abraham offense: Maddie Hayden was 2 for 4, with a run; Gabi Lafreniere had a home run, and Lucy Parker had a double.
Losing pitcher: Mt. Abe's Willsey threw seven innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs, striking out 13, and walking four.
Winning pitcher: Enosburg's Dana Elkins threw seven innings allowing seven hits and four runs, striking out three and walking one.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette for the pictures from the road!
