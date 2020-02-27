ST. ALBANS — The BFA-St. Albans girls basketball team might not have picked up a win against a tough opponent in Essex on Thursday, but they did show they can hang with them.
Essex entered Thursday’s game most-likely locked into the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Division I tournament, and the Comets battled with them throughout the entire game.
After falling behind by double digits early in the third, the Comets got it back to a one-possession game late in the fourth, but couldn’t find the tying basket, as the Hornets held on for a 65-61 win during the Comets’ Senior Night.
“I thought we played well all throughout the game, out shots just weren’t falling,” said BFA coach Paul LaFountain. “We got the same shots in the second half that we were getting in the first half, but we were just connecting on them. We got some big 3s at the end of the game where in the first half, they weren’t even close. It was a struggled, but we beared down, executed, slowed the game down and that showed that was the way we need to play with them.”
The shots were falling much better for the Comets in the second half. After shooting 28 percent from the floor for 23 points in the first half, they shot 58 percent for 38 points in the second half.
They also got contributions from just about everyone throughout the game in one way or another. Maren McGinn led the team with 17 points followed by Alexis Kittell with 12 and Caitlyn Dasaro with 11. Megan Buckley, the lone senior on the team, finished the game with eight points.
“I thought Cadence Moore gave us some great minutes in the second and fourth quarter and then Kaylee McKenzie also had a nice game,” said LaFountain. “And then you had the usual suspects, but I thought our bench helped us out a lot.”
Essex held a 12-point lead heading into the second half, but the Comets didn’t let that phase them, as they started to chip away at the deficit getting it down to six by the end of the third quarter.
The Hornets extended the lead to 10 early in the fourth with a 3-pointer from Emma Sabourin and Cynthia Sheeran. Kittell responded with a 3 of her own to give the Comets a spark, as they went on a 10-3 run to get the score to 53-50 with just over four minutes to play.
Both teams went back-and-forth with a basket each before Anna Sabourin hit a 3 of her own for Essex and Paige Winter stole the ball on the ensuing inbound and put in an easy layup to extend the lead to 60-52.
Dasaro and McGinn hit a basket each around a pair of Essex free throws to make it 62-56. After the Comets missed a free throw, Bethany Sanders fought for the rebound and kicked it out to MacKenzie Moore (five points), who hit a 3 to make it a one possession game with 30 seconds to go.
The clock just wasn’t on the Comets side from there, as Essex was able to run out the clock and hit the free throws along the way to hold them off.
The Hornets finished the season with a 17-3 record and will head into next week’s playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Comets fell to 11-8 on the year and will look to end their four-game losing streak during their season finale on Saturday when they host North Country.
After Thursday’s game, the Comets fell to No. 6 in the standings, but there is a tight race for the four through six seeds.
“Right now we are just focused on the game on Saturday,” said LaFountain. “We have to take care of business then, and after that it doesn’t matter who we play or where we go. I thought the best part of the season was when we were on a streak of road games. If we do what we do that makes us who we are than we are going to be successful and I think tonight reaffirmed that to the team.”