ENOSBURG - After raising the 2021 D3 boys soccer state title banner, the Enosburg Hornets earned a 58-25 win over the BFA Fairfax Bullets in both teams' final regular-season boys' basketball game.
The teams traded baskets early in the first quarter, BFA Fairfax taking an early lead thanks to two baskets by Bryce Fontaine.
Shea Howrigan returned the lead to the Hornets on a deep three, and Hornet pressure ended a late-quarter bid by the Bullets for the tying bucket.
Devyn Gleason drew a foul on a breakaway, getting the ball to Gavin Combs, who hit the easy basket underneath. Gleason scored on a three in the final 30 seconds to give the Hornets a 16-7 lead after the first quarter.
Danny Antillon received a beautiful outlet pass from Blair Archambault to put the Hornets over 20 early in the second quarter. The Hornets continued to create turnovers and scoring opportunities, including another three-pointer for Howrigan.
Enosburg tacked on 17 points in the second quarter before Reed Stygles flew in for a layup in the final 20 seconds to score BFA Fairfax's first points of the quarter. Evan Fletcher hit a buzzer-beater for the Bullets to bring the score to 33-12, Hornets.
Enosburg built on their first-half lead, Gleason scoring on a breakaway and adding the And-1 to get the Hornets to 40 points. Combs drew a charge, adding to Enosburg's early momentum.
Howrigan's three-point shot was falling well in Saturday's contest, and he went on to drain two more from beyond the arc in the third quarter. The Hornets held a 50-16 advantage after three.
In the fourth quarter, Enosburg's bench went to work. Landon Blake contributed to the Hornets' lead in the fourth, notching two buckets and setting up an excellent Enosburg scoring chance.
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette was glad for the win and had his eyes on the first round of D3 playoffs, where the Hornets could face the Bullets.
"We feel really good about where we are after this last stretch of games. In our game against (D2) North Country, we played three good quarters against one of the top five teams in the state," said Lovellette.
"We're going to wait and see how things go tonight and who we play in the first round."
One of the big positives? The team's having fun on the court.
"I feel like, with all we've been through the last few years, that the fun part of team sports has gone away--the team dinners, hanging out, and watching movies. That can be the best part of the team. We're getting some of that back, and we're feeling good."
Bullets' coach David Demar spoke of Enosburg's effort: "Enosburg's really good: they're well-coached, and they've been together for a long time. Everyone is zero-zero now, and we'll see what happens in the playoffs."
Enosburg high scorers: Shea Howrigan led all scorers with 16 points; Devyn Gleason had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.