ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets boys' varsity basketball team took the court for the second in-county contest of the week on Thursday, Dec. 22, earning a 51-40 win over the BFA-Fairfax Bullets.
Evan Fletcher and Bryce Fontaine drained threes early in the first quarter to give the Bullets the lead, but Enosburg's Danny Antillon hit two long-range jumpers to keep the score close. Silas Kane's layup tied the game shortly after, and Peter Stiebris hit a jump shot to take the lead for Enosburg with two minutes left in the quarter.
Grady Gervais received a quick pass from Devyn Gleason and hit a timely three with less than thirty seconds on the clock to secure an 11-8 advantage for Enosburg at the close of the first quarter.
The teams traded baskets early in the second quarter; Ayden Dash made a splash with a three, giving Enosburg their largest lead of the game. A dish from Dash to Antillon gave the Hornets a six-point lead.
Antillon took off on a breakaway on Enosburg's next possession and passed the ball to Quincy Decker for two. On the next play, Antillon came up with a steal and a breakway for an additional two points on the Hornets' tally.
Fletcher, who got in foul trouble early, was back in the game at the end of the half. His presence was felt immediately; as he hit a pull-up jumper and sent a long pass to teammate Jackson Wilmette, who drained a three to help the Bullets' cause. Fletcher notched a second basket in the paint to narrow the Hornets' lead to ten.
Enosburg closed the half with a 31-24 lead after scoring 20 points in the second quarter.
Gervais started the third quarter with a three-pointer for Enosburg, but the Bullets eventually outscored the Hornets 14-11 in the frame. Nevertheless, the Hornets managed to hold off the Bullets, maintaining a six-point lead and closing the quarter with a 42-36 advantage.
Sylas Meunier and the Bullets tackled the early minutes of the fourth with gusto. Meunier drove to the hoop for two, and Wimette drew a charge, going two for two from the line and closing the gap to four points.
While the Bullets kept the Hornets close throughout the quarter, they were forced to foul in the final minutes, sending the Hornets to the free throw line, where they tacked on several points and secured the nine-point win.
Enosburg senior, Ayden Dash, was pleased with the team's effort.
"This was a great rebound from the Richford game," said Dash. "We had the intensity on both ends of the court tonight."
Devyn Gleason weighed in on the game's outcome: "I think we moved well, rebounded, boxed out, and ran better than we did against Richford. We just played with more intensity in this game."
When asked about the crowd, Antillon expressed gratitude for the community support.
"It's good to see the faces in the crowd. We lost a lot of seniors, and it's good to see them," said Antillon. "It brings more intensity."
Enosburg coach Wyatt Larose was pleased to see the team respond well after the loss to Richford.
"We watched the film, made some adjustments, and I thought tonight we were closer to where we want to be," said Larose. "The guys are really coming around to that, and now if we keep going, we'll be just fine."
Larose also complimented Gleason on his contributions to the game.
"Devyn brought in a lot of things tonight that didn't show up in the scorebook area; he made a lot of things happen," said Larose. "He stayed solid where it was a physical game, and he kept fighting through. I like the heart he showed out there tonight."
Enosburg was led by Danny Antillon with 12 points and Devyn Gleason with nine. BFA-Fairfax was led by Evan Fletcher and Jackson Wimette who each had nine points.
