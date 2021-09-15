ENOSBURG - Peter Stiebris got the Enosburg Hornets offense going, scoring the game's first goal off a direct kick from Levi Webb. Webb grabbed a goal of his own at 6:53 to give Enosburg the 2-0 lead at the halftime break and put them well on their way to the 3-1 victory over visiting BFA Fairfax.
Webb and Stiebris combined once again for Enosburg's third goal, Stiebris heading the ball into net five minutes into the second half.
"My job is to put the ball up to the 18 or the six, and Peter's always there. He does his job, I do my job, and we score," said Webb.
Stiebris seconded Webb's response.
"Levi gives great balls, and I just try to put them in the back of the net," said Stiebris.
Fairfax had an excellent scoring chance early in the second on a laser of a kick that skimmed the crossbar before sailing out of bounds. But, despite their high effort, the Bullets struggled to sync up a play that resulted in a goal.
Matt Spiller was finally able to capitalize on a direct kick to upset the Hornets' chance at a fourth shutout twenty minutes into the second half.
The goal was the first of the season scored against the Hornets. Enosburg coach Randy Swainbank complimented his goalie Ethan Jackson and his defenders.
"Ethan has done well for us all four years. I was hoping for that fourth shutout in a row today, but giving up one goal through four games of the season--he's done a really good job," said Swainbank. "He's also got some very good defenders out there."
The games between Enosburg and BFA Fairfax are perennial favorites for both teams.
"It's always a good game with Fairfax, and (Matt) Spiller's a really good player. Once they got that goal to make it 3-1 with a lot of time left, we knew anything could happen. If they poke one more in, it's a scramble to the end," said Swainbank.
"I was just glad we were able to finish it off and see it through."
BFA Fairfax coach Jake Hubbard and his Bullets have been working to fill the gaps left by the nine seniors who graduated last season.
"It's a learning experience for a lot of the younger guys, but they're figuring it out," said Hubbard. "Hopefully, later in the season, we can figure things out a little bit more, but I can't say we're too far behind where I wanted us to be."
