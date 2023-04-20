_05-DSC_0966.jpg

The Enosburg Hornets earned a 6-2 victory over the Lake Region Rangers on Thursday, April 20. Peter Stiebris, Grady Gervais,  and Fletcher Bentley combined for the win for the Hornets. Steibris threw three innings, allowing one run, one walk, and striking out seven. Gervais threw three and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit, and striking out six. Fletcher Bentley came in in relief, earning the game's final out on a strikeout. Keeghan Cousino and Danny Antillon each had two hits and Peter Steibris, Grady Gervais, Wyatt Williams, and Kyle Ovitt had one. Antillon and Ovitt each had two RBI, and Williams had one. 

