The Enosburg Hornets earned a 5-1 win over Mt. Abraham on Thursday, May 25.
After three scoreless innings, Mt. Abe scored one run with a leadoff triple by Hayden and a single by J. Toy. The Hornets responded in the bottom of the fourth with two runs. With one out, Goodhue hit a double, followed by a Lovelette single and a walk by Gabby Spaulding. Cassidy Blaney came to the plate with bases loaded and hit a deep double for two RBI.
In the bottom of the fifth, with two outs, consecutive hits by Lilly Robtoy, Goodhue, Lovelette, and Spaulding scored two more runs.
In the bottom of the sixth, consecutive hits by Gretchen Striebris, Rory Schreindorfer, and a sac by Camyrn Benoit scored the last run.
Erica Goodhue led the offense going 3 for 3, with two doubles and a run; Makenna Lovelette was 2 for 3 with a run; Cassidy Blaney added a double.
Makenna Lovelette earned the win for Enosburg, throwing seven innings and allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and walking one. Mt Abe's Eve McCormick took the loss, throwing six innings, and allowing five runs on 10 hits, striking out six and walking one.
