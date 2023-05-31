ENOSBURG - The No. 4 Enosburg Hornets softball team topped No. 13 Springfield Cosmos 21-3 in the first round of the D2 softball playoffs.
The Hornets earned three quick outs in the first, with ace Makenna Lovelette in the circle. The Hornets jumped to a commanding 11-0 lead in the first, which included an in-the-park home run by Gretchen Stiebris.
Stiebris spoke of her first varsity home run: "I was hyped! I've been looking forward to it!"
After walking a batter in the top of the second, Lovelette settled in, inducing a pop-up and striking out the next two batters. In the bottom of the inning, Cami Benoit and Lovelette each hit doubles, extending the Hornets' lead; by the end of the third, they led 16-0.
Springfield scored their first run on an overthrow in the top of the fourth, but the Hornets quickly erased the Cosmos' gain as Stiebris smacked another ball off the fence.
Benoit replaced Lovelette on the mound in the top of the fifth; the Cosmos tacked on two runs, but the Hornets' defense shut down any hope of a rally and secured a home game on Friday, June 2, at Enosburg against No. 5 Middlebury.
Enosburg coach Randy Wells was pleased with the team's focus during the lopsided game.
"Throughout the five innings, they stayed connected, and that's what I like to see. They were up big, but they still battled at the plate and played good defense," said Wells.
"I tell them I need one and a half hours of their time to stay focused, and they did that today."
Spaulding, the team's only senior, has enjoyed watching her teammates compete this spring.
"It's been a good season," said Spaulding. "I knew we were young, but within the first week, these girls showed that they could play like they've been on varsity for a while."
Ensoburg offense: Gretchen Stiebris had a home run and a double, Cami Benoit had two doubles, Lilly Robtoy and Erica Goodhue had two singles, Kenna Lovelette had two singles and a double, Gabby Spaulding had a double and a single.
Enosburg pitching: Makenna Lovelette threw four innings, striking out seven, and Cami Benoit threw one inning, striking out one.
