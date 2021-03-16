ENOSBURG - The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team opened the in-county playoff season with a game against the No. 14 Springfield Cosmos on Tuesday evening.
In a season when every game feels like a gift, getting to playoffs is a big deal; cruising to a 58-27 point victory makes it even sweeter.
Sophie Burns and Emily Adams combined to get the Hornets' offense going within in the first minute of the quarter, but a Cosmos steal resulted in an And-1, and the lead.
"Springfield was quicker than we expected. We came out kind of flat-footed in the first half, and we were slow offensively," said Hornet coach Gary Geddes.
"I was happy we scored 28 points in the first half, but we had 22 points against. I challenged the girls at halftime, and they accepted it."
Burns took a hard foul under the hoop, regaining the Hornets' lead at the line; shortly after, she was fouled again, this time netting an And-1.
Lily Robtoy drained a three for the Hornets in the final two minutes, extending Enosburg's lead to 6. The Hornets left the first quarter with a 16-11 advantage.
Springfield took the lead in the second quarter, but a Burns' triple tied the game with two minutes remaining. Adams worked a steal, and a subsequent foul, taking the line and returning the lead to the Hornets with 55 seconds left in the half.
Megan Severance and Burns went 2/2 in the last 30 seconds of the quarter, giving the Hornets a 28-22 point lead as the teams left for the halftime break.
The Hornets continued to capitalize on free throws in the fourth; Allison Bowen and Adams went 2/2 early in the quarter.
Burns and Adams scored on back-to-back possessions, instigating a Cosmos timeout as the Hornets began to pull away in earnest with a 14 point lead and four minutes in the quarter.
The Hornets' defense limited Cosmos scoring in the third, and Enosburg closed the quarter with a 50-26 point lead.
Zoe McGee hit a jump shot in the first possession as the Hornet offense went to work in the fourth. It was all Enosburg in the second half; the Hornets easily cruised to a 58-27 point victory.
"Collectively as a team, our defensive effort really picked up in the second half. Playing defense right, we can generate a lot of offense off of our defense. The last three games, we've been doing that really well," said Geddes.
Burns and Adams, who led the Hornets with 22 and 13, respectively, reflected on the changes in the second half.
"I noticed the girl I was guarding was fast, and that surprised me! I realized I needed to back off and contain her instead, and then, once she got past half court, we were ready to trap them," said Burns.
"I felt like my defense was better in the second half. I was on my toes a little more. Once we contain them a little more, we keep scoring, get the lead, and we're more comfortable," said Adams.
And making it to playoffs in a Covid season?
"I'm so excited!" said Burns. "I'm sad we can't have fans, but I'm so glad we get to play."
The Hornets will take on the No. 6 Hartford Hurricanes on Friday at 6 pm in Enosburg in the quarterfinal round of the D2 girls basketball playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.