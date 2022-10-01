633434ac165a1.image (1).jpg

File photo: Hunter Meunier (21) 

 Ari Beauregard

The Enosburg Hornets boys varsity soccer team earned a 3-2 road win over Twinfield on Friday, Sept. 30. Enosburg's goals were scored by by Landon Paulson, Fletcher Bentley, and Hunter Meunier, on assists by Danny Antillon and Ian Ross. Hornets' goalie Silas Kane had five saves for Enosburg.

