The MVU Thunderbirds traveled to Essex on April 15 to face the Division 1 Hornets, taking a 3-2 loss on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.
MVU got off to a great start, quickly going up 2-0 in the top of the first inning, with Eleanor Maguire getting a two-out, two-run single, scoring Lizi Bourdeau and Molly Gagne, who had both reached on walks.
MVU’s score remained the same, with the Thunderbirds failing to capitalize with runners in scoring position on multiple occasions, including the bases loaded with one out in the top of the fifth inning.
Essex was held quiet for most of the day, with Thunderbird Ace Molly Medor in full command throughout the game. Medor struck out 12 in six innings, with no walks and allowing four hits. Unfortunately, MVU made three errors in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing three unearned runs.
Madison Guyette walked twice and singled from the leadoff spot.
MVU head coach Bill Sheets states that while the team was disappointed, there were far more positives than negatives. There were chances to open the game up and take control, but timely defense by Essex stymied those efforts. Molly Medor continues to shine in the circle, and the defense, with the exception of one bad inning, was excellent. This will be a learning experience and should prove valuable as we continue to grow as a team during this early part of the season. It will be exciting to see how the team responds. MVU is off until next Saturday, when they travel to Mt. Abraham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.