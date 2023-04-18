ENOSBURG - The Richford Falcons varsity baseball team hosted the Enosburg Hornets in Enosburg on Tuesday, April 18, after rain swamped Richford's field. The game was called at the end of the sixth inning due to rain; the Hornets earned the 3-1 win.
Grady Gervais took the mound for the Hornets and Jonas Lagasse for the Falcons; the in-county rivals went scoreless in the first, but the Hornets tacked on two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead into the third.
Gervais led off the top of the third with a hard-hit single for the Hornets, but Carter Blaney scooped up two grounders at short to end the threat.
Gervais struck out three Falcons in the bottom of the third to quickly return the Hornets to the field.
Lagasse made short work of the Hornets' first two batters, but Enosburg pushed one run across the plate; a pickle play ended the half-inning.
Fletcher Bentley took the mound in the bottom of the fourth for the Hornets, handing a walk to Blaney, who advanced to second on an overthrow.
Bentley struck out his next batter, but Michael Cunningham put the ball in play, forcing an error. Blaney capitalized on the opportunity to score the Falcons' first run.
Gervais smacked another single in the top of the fifth to give the Hornets a much-needed base runner, but Cunningham ended the half-inning with a strikeout.
Cunningham went back to work in the top of the sixth, getting a quick out at first. Noah Keelty drew a walk, and Luke Burns smacked a single sharply down the third base line for Enosburg. Blaney came up with the play of the game, scooping up a sharply hit grounder for a double play to end the half-inning.
After the Falcons' scoreless sixth inning, the umpires decided to call the game because of heavy rain.
Falcons' coach Kevin Blaney spoke of the Richfords’ defense: "We played solid defense all the way around. We turned a double play, and our catcher caught a difficult pop-up behind home plate. I'm proud of these guys. It was a great effort against a really good team."
Hornets' coach Rodney Burns complimented Grady Gervais for his efforts in the game, "Grady pitched very well, and he had a couple of nice base hits."
The Hornets have a full week with four games on the schedule.
"We wanted to keep our pitchers under certain numbers today," said Burns. "We know we need to put the ball in play, and we'll learn from this and look to play closer to our full potential."
Pitching stats: Grady Gervais threw three innings for Enosburg, striking out eight and allowing one run. Fletcher Bentley pitched three innings, allowing one walk and one hit and striking out five. Jonas Lagasse threw 3.2 innings for the Falcons, allowing one hit, three runs, walking two, and striking out three. Michael Cunningham threw 2.1 innings for Richford, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out one.
Batting stats: Grady Gervais led the Hornets with two hits, and Noah Keelty and Keeghan Couisineau each had a hit for Enosburg. Michael Cunningham had one hit for the Falcons.
