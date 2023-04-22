The Enosburg Hornets topped the neighboring Richford Rockets 15-0, with Makenna Lovelette throwing the five-inning, complete-game shutout. The Hornets plated the game's first run on a passed ball, thanks to heads-up baserunning by senior captain Gabby Spaulding. Cassidy Blaney sent Erica Goodhue across the plate for the Hornets' second run of the inning.
Enosburg added eight runs in the third inning on four consecutive hits and four walks; Cami Benoit, Rory Schreindorfer, Lilly Robtoy, and Lovelette led the scoring effort.
Addison Longe's double plated two runs and Rory Schreindorfer had an RBI on a fielder's choice. A base hit by Robtoy and Spaulding's double both generated runs in a five-run fourth inning.
Hornets' coach Randy Wells spoke of the offense in the third and fourth innings.
"Success grows; it's catchy. You get one or two in the beginning of an inning, and the batters come up with more confidence, and I think that's what happened," said Wells.
"We were aggressive on the bases today, and it worked out for us. We've got speed, so we'll keep doing that."
Wells also appreciates the team chemistry.
"We've got a really good team atmosphere, and they're good to each other. So far, everyone has meshed well. We're young, and our young players are skilled. That's a good combination to have; we'll be able to build on that."
Team captains Gabby Spaulding and Makenna Lovelette shared their thoughts on the game.
Lovelette spoke of her work in the circle: "I feel like working all winter and not having any injuries really helps."
Spaulding, a senior, spoke of her final season with the Hornets: "I've enjoyed helping the younger girls figure out how to play new positions. None of them have played outfield, so it's fun seeing them progress as the days go by."
Enosburg offensive leaders: Lilly Robtoy was 3 for 4, with two runs and an RBI. Gabby Spaulding was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs, and a stolen base. Addison Longe was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
Pitching stats: Makenna Lovelette earned the win in the circle for Enosburg, going five innings, allowing one hit, no runs, striking out nine, and walking two. Talia McCray threw three innings, allowing hits, 10 runs, and walking five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.