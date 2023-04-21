The Enosburg Hornets varsity softball team rolled to an 18-0 win over Lake Region on Thursday, April 20. Seven Hornet batters tallied multiple hits, and Makenna Lovelette threw a complete game shutout for Enosburg.
The Hornets scored three runs in the second inning and added five in the third, four in the fourth, and six in the fifth, to seal the win in five innings.
The fourth inning saw the Hornets string together four consecutive hits from Lilly Robtoy, Lovelette, Gabby Spaulding, and Erica Goodhue to kick off the four-run inning.
Hornet batting stats: Cami Benoit: 2 for 5; Lilly Robtoy: 3 for 5 with three runs; Kenna Lovelette: 3 for 4, two runs, and an RBI; Gabby Spaulding: 2 for 2, with four runs, three RBI, and two stolen bases; Annabelle Elwood: 2 for 4, with three runs, and RBI and a stolen base, and Addison Longe: 2 for 4.
Hornet pitching stats: Makenna Lovelette earned the win for Enosburg, throwing five innings, allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, and striking out eight.
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the photos from the road!
