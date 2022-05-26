The Enosburg Hornets softball team earned a 4-0 road win over the Mt. Abraham Eagles on Thursday, May 26.
The top of the fifth was the breakout inning for Enosburg; the Hornets scored three runs. Erica Goodhue got on with a dropped third strike. A base hit by Emma Keelty, a double by Lilly Robtoy and single by Spaulding produced the runs.
Enosburg offense: Gabby Spaulding: 2 for 4, RBI and a stolen base; Emma Keelty: 2 for 2, with a double and two stolen bases; Lilly Robtoy had a double, and Aleta Deuso had a triple.
Mt. Abraham offense: Cami Willsey: 2-3
Winning pitcher: Enosburg's Dana Elkins threw seven innings allowing three hits, striking out six, and walking two.
Losing pitcher: Mt. Abe's Willsey threw seven innings allowing five hits, four runs, 16 strikeouts and two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.