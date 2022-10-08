ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets defeated the Danville Bears girls' soccer team 3-0 on Saturday, October 8, in the annual homecoming contest. Ball control, sharpshooting, and teamwork helped the Hornets secure a decisive victory.
The game began with both teams driving the ball up and down the field with no luck. The Hornets began putting shots on goal, but the Bears' goalkeeper showed heart and skill, with quite a few diving saves. Eventually, the Hornet offensive pressure broke through, with a well-struck ball from Gabrielle Spaulding that flew into the back of the Bears' net. The Hornets carried a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
As the second half started, Rory Schreindorfer capitalized on a loose ball in front of the Bears' net, extending the Hornets' lead to two. The game continued, with the Hornets' ball control and teamwork showing. With time beginning to wind down, Spaulding spun the ball back to herself and fired a shot from well beyond the penalty area box. The shot soared over the Bears' defense and flew right into the corner of the net, giving the Hornets a comfortable 3-0 lead. The Hornets would hold this lead and take the 3-0 victory.
I spoke with Enosburg coach Natalie Reed, asking her who stood out to her today; she praised her entire team, saying, "I would love to pick one person out on the team, but everybody on the team stepped up. They all had excellent plays, working well with each other."
I then spoke with scoring leader Gabrielle Spaulding, asking her what the difference maker was for her team.
"We had a lot of great communication," explained Spaulding.
She continued, talking of her teams' energy this season: "We started off a little slow, but we're really coming into our potential right now."
Enosburg record: (4-4-1)
