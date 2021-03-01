ENOSBURG - In commanding fashion, the Enosburg Hornets took the first of two games this week against Franklin County rival Richford by a 52-17 score.
Now 2-3 on the season after suffering three losses against teams with great height advantages, Chad Lovette’s Hornets will have an opportunity to get back to the .500 mark on Thursday when they again square off against the Falcons.
“It was nice to see the opportunity for some guys to play against a team similar to the ones that we're going to see down the road,” Lovelette said.
The Falcons came out of the gates strong on the defensive end as Enosburg was unable to figure out the Richford zone in the opening minutes. However, a Shea Howrigan triple with just over one minute left in the frame signaled what was to come as inevitably the Richford defense fell a step behind the Hornet offense.
Clinging to a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Hornets went on a 14-0 run in the second, which the Falcons would never recover from. With every player contributing at least 2 points to the team total, the Hornets outscored Richford 43-10 in the final three quarters.
“This game is always tough, for everyone. They have a good young team and a lot of things that are looking positive for them in the future,” Lovelette said.
Owen McKinstry was the game’s leading scorer with 10 points. Howrigan finished the game with 6 points, while Wyatt Boyce and Gavin Combs each tallied 5 points.
Ethan Jackson, Nathaniel Robtoy, Devyn Gleason, and Ethan Hogaboom each added 4 points. Blair Archambault and Kamden Lovelette chipped in with 3 points apiece, while Daniel Antillon rounded out the Hornet scoring with 2 points.
Meanwhile, Richford was led by Nicholas Joyal and freshman William Steinhour’s 4 point efforts. Xavier Wood tallied 3 points, Benjamin Greenwood scored 2 points, and Skyler Sweet rounded out the scoring with 1 point.
(0) comments
