ENOSBURG — The Enosburg boys varsity soccer team (2) hosted Mill River (7) on Friday afternoon, falling 4-3 in the quarterfinals.
The Hornets scored three goals in the second half after Mill River's strong offense scored four unanswered goals in the first.
Shea Howrigan put the Hornets on the board three minutes into the second half. They struck again just two minutes later on a goal scored by Aiden and assisted by Shea Howrigan.
Enosburg tacked on the final goal for the Hornets with just over twenty minutes on the clock.
"After the first goal we knew we could get rolling, and the boys started to believe in themselves," said Enosburg coach Daren Rivard.
"They gave it a great effort, and I can't be more pleased with the boys. They did what they had to do and they played their hearts out there."