The Enosburg Hornets softball team earned a 13-4 win over Milton at Milton on Thursday, May 5. The Hornets put up six runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead, and Dana Elkins worked efficiently in the circle to limit Yellow Jacket scoring chances.
Enosburg’s multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-2, 1 run, RBI; Emma Keelty: 2-2, 2 2b, RBI , 2 sb, 3 run; Lilly Rabtoy: 3-5, 3b, HR, 3 RBI, 2 sb; Destiny Benware: 2-4, 2 sb, and Gabby Spaulding 2b.
Milton's multi-hitters: Dianna Tomasi: 2-3, 2 run; Jess Hensley: 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI, and Emma Philbrook: 3-4, 2b.
Losing pitcher: Milton's Philbrook - LP, 7 innings, 12 hits, 13 runs
Winning pitcher: Enosburg's Dana Elkins - WP, 7 innings, 11 hits, 4 runs
