The Enosburg Hornets softball team slugged their way through the Monday, May 9, game against U32, earning a 22-2 win in five innings. The Hornets came out swinging, putting 11 runs on the board in the top of the first with an Emma Keelty double and home run, a Lilly Rabtoy double and triple, and a home run by Kenna Lovelette.
Enosburg's multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-3, 3 run, 2 RBI; Emma Keelty: 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 run; Lilly Rabtoy: 3-5, 4 4un, 2b, 3b; Kenna Lovelette: 5-5, 5 run, HR, 4 RBI; Destiny Benware: 2-4, 2 run, RBI; Aleta Deuso: 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Gabby Spaulding: 3-5, run, 2b; Zoe McGee: 2-2, RBI, and Erica Goodhue:3-5, 2 run, 2b
U-32's multi-hitters: Allie Guthrie: 2-2, run, 3b
Winning pitcher: Enosburg's Dana Elkins - WP, 5 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the photos from the road!
