ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets kicked off the 2021-22 season with a commanding 77-24 win over the Craftsbury Chargers.
After a Hornet win off the tip, Nat Robtoy drained a three to start the season strong. Robtoy's basket was followed by a steal and a fast-break bucket from Gavin Combs, setting the tone that would last the entire game. The Hornets kept this intensity, playing a full-court press, which would cause the Chargers to turn the ball over many times in the first quarter.
Although there were many fast-break layups, much of the scoring from the Hornets came from good post play near the basket, including eight points from Silas Kane. A dominant post presence, including scoring and rebounding, helped fuel the Hornets' 19-0 run. Enosburg left the first quarter with a 23-5 advantage.
Landon Blake continued the Hornets' post dominance, dropping two post buckets and grabbing rebounds as the lead grew. The Hornet offense revolved around drives to the basket and dishes to the post. These drives opened up more three-point opportunities, which Devyn Gleason took full advantage of as he dropped two threes to start the second half. Danny Antillon followed suit, sinking a three and a few free-throw line jumpers.
The Hornets wrapped up the fourth quarter, forcing turnovers and scoring buckets. Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette liked his team's energy and style of play.
"Just competing the whole game--that was our goal," said Lovelette. "(We wanted) to go out and compete the same at the beginning of the game, all the way through to the end of the game, no matter what the score was."
When asked who stood out to him today, Lovelette said, "It's hard to pick one. Everyone played well, but I think Gavin Combs impressed me the most--not only scoring inside but passing as well, which is good to see. I can't wait to see how many assists we had today. It wasn't a lot of one thing, which is so sweet."
Enosburg high scorers: Gavin Combs 17, Devyn Gleason 15, Danny Antillon 11, Silas Kane 10; Nathaniel Robtoy, Ayden Dash, and Landon Blake each had 6 points.
