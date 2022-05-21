ENOSBURG - On Saturday, May 21, the Enosburg Hornets softball team beat the Rice Green Knights 14-1, with a no-hit performance coming from Hornet pitcher Kenna Lovelette. The Knights fought hard at the start, but the Hornet offense was too much for them.
Lovelette started the game strong in the circle, with a 1-2-3 inning, which was indicative of how the rest of the game would go. The Hornet offense came to life, capitalizing on walks and a three-RBI, inside-the-park homerun from Lily Robtoy.
After scoring seven runs in the second, the Hornets tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning, with more walks and a single from Kayla Gervais. Emma Kelty roped a double, Gabby Spaulding hit a single, and Zoe Mcgee hit a double to keep the Hornets' offense rolling through the fifth inning, putting a total of fourteen runs on the board.
Lovelette closed out the game in the top of the fifth, totaling zero hits allowed, 11 strikeouts, and two walks--a very dominant performance all around.
When asked about the performance, Lovelette replied: "It feels good, especially for being one of the younger players on the team. (As a team,) we played well and didn't give up."
Lily Robtoy spoke of her team's work on the field: "We worked together, played as a team, and made plays on the field."
Enosburg head coach Randy Wells praised his team: "Kenna was a powerhouse in the circle today. She pitched a no-hitter and did her job. The kids played very well today. We had solid defense throughout the whole game."
Notable Hornets: Kenna Lovelette (0 Hits, 11 Strikeouts), Lily Robtoy (1 Homerun)
