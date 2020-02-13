SWANTON — The visiting Enosburg Hornets flew past the Lady Thunderbirds 42-28 on Thursday evening.
The game was much closer than the final score indicates.
At the 5:31 mark in the fourth, MVU's Macayla Langlois grabbed an offensive rebound and powered in a shot to cut the Hornet lead to 28-24.
No one scored until Enosburg's Emily Adams hit a hard-driving shot at the 2:47 mark to push the Hornet lead back to 6 before they were able to pull away.
The game was a fast-paced back and forth affair in the first quarter.
MVU scored first on a beautifully executed pick and roll with Serena Power and Macayla Langlois.
Enosburg answered with a 7-0 run over the next 2 minutes to jump in front 7-2, after a long 3 point bomb from Lydia Bowen.
MVU executed another stellar pick and roll, and this time it was Power to freshman Mckenzie Vincent, cutting the lead to 7-4.
Megan Gervais scored an uncontested layup off an MVU turnover to push the lead back to 9-4, but MVU answered with two quick baskets, the last on a big-time power move from Langlois after she blocked a shot on the other end.
With the score 9-8 in favor of the visitors and the clock winding down in the opening quarter, Enosburg's Allison Bowen banked in a three-pointer with 1 second on the clock to push the Hornet lead to 12-8 after one quarter of play.
Enosburg turned up the defensive pressure, causing the Thunderbirds to turn the ball over at inopportune times; the Hornets dropped 6 points off those turnovers to push their advantage to 20-12 at the half.
MVU scored first to open the second half, but the Hornets responded by outscoring the Thunderbirds 8-2 over the next four minutes to open up their biggest lead of the night, 28-16.
MVU ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 28-22.
The Thunderbirds were able to get back in the game by reducing their turnovers in the third. After having 15 turnovers in the first half, MVU only had four in the third.
Langlois opened the fourth quarter with a hard drive and spin move, getting her defender to over-commit and allowing her to score an easy bucket at the 5:31 mark, cutting the Hornet lead to four points as the home crowd jumped to their feet, roaring approval.
Enosburg's Emily Adams finally broke a three-minute scoring drought with 2:40 left, capitalizing on a big turnover.
The Hornets gradually pulled away, outscoring MVU 12-4 in the final two and a half minutes.
The Lady Thunderbirds fell to 4-11, but many of their losses have been close, and they have the potential to upset their first-round playoff opponent.
Enosburg, which is now 14-1, is currently in the two seed in Division II and will be a hard out, as they play very disciplined and hard-nosed defense.