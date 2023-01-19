The Enosburg Hornets earned a 41-26 road win over Vergennes on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Enosburg led 23-14 at the half and outscored Vergennes 13-1 in the fourth quarter.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of the team's effort in the game: "The bench played really well for us tonight; Montannah Ovitt, Gretchen Stiebris, Daisee Gabree, and Camryn Benoit gave us some energy creating some turnovers and hitting some big shots. We kept our turnovers down, which was another big key to our win."
Scoring leaders: Enosburg was led by Montannah Ovitt with 10, Kayla Gervais and Allison Bowen with nine, Erica Goodhue, Gretchen Stiebris, Daisee Gabaree with three points each, Gabby Spaulding with two, and Camryn Benoit and Lilly Robtoy with one point each. Kyra Bradford led Vergennes with 10.
Record: Enosburg improves to 4-5 and plays Colchester at home Saturday at 2:30.
(0) comments
