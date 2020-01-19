WINOOSKI — The Enosburg girls varsity basketball team traveled to Winooski, earning a 58-28 win over the Spartans.
Enosburg got off to a slow start, but the defense started clicking and the Hornets were able to create turnovers and gain momentum. Lydia and Allison Bowen led the offense with multiple three point shots.
The teams left for the half with the Hornets ahead 36-13.
"We got unselfish play tonight, and we saw everyone contribute. Megan Severance came up with a few steals that led to easy buckets to get us going, and Hannah and Sophie Burns had strong all around games," said Enosburg coach Gary Geddes. "EmilyAdams is playing a well rounded game for us right now.
"Michaela Chase and Megan Gervais are coming in giving us a big boost off the bench. Emma is getting more comfortable in her role playing good defense and chipping in offensively.
"Hayley Wilson didn’t score tonight but her passing and defense was solid, and I thought Maddie St Onge had her best game of the year."
The Hornets' scoring efforts were led by siblings on Friday. The Bowen sisters, Lydia with 17 and Allison with 9 and the Burns sisters, Sophie and Hannah, combined for 14.
Enosburg improves to 7-1 and hosts MVU Tuesday night at 7pm.