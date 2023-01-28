ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity basketball team hosted the neighboring Richford Rockets on Saturday, Jan. 28, earning a 54-40 win in a hard-fought, in-county matchup.
Enosburg senior Allison Bowen spoke about playing in her final basketball game against the Rockets: "I know all these people, and I'll remember the intensity of the games."
The Rockets held the lead briefly in the first quarter, but a three by Erica Goodhue and breakaways by Allison Bowen and Kayla Gervais gave the Hornets a boost midway through the quarter.
Sierra Derby's late quarter And-1 brought the Rockets' within one with two minutes on the clock, but the Hornets left the first with a 12-7 lead.
Defensive pressure was the name of the game, and both teams kept things locked down early in the second.
Goodhue and Lilly Robtoy, who led the Hornets with seven points in the quarter, contributed timely baskets for Enosburg, who held a 27-13 lead at the half.
Robtoy started the third with three quick points to push the Hornets' advantage.
Derby and Kyrielle Deuso hit shots for the Rockets to narrow the Hornets' lead, and Gracie Sylvester and Derby worked the boards with intensity. Enosburg closed the third with a 39-21 lead.<