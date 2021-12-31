ENOSBURG - Allison Bowen set the tone for the in-county contest between the Enosburg Hornets and the Richford Rockets on Thursday, Dec. 30, draining a three on the first possession of the game. The Hornets would go on to win 55-13.
Enosburg jumped to a 7-0 lead on Bowen's three, two free throws by Alexis Kittell, and a breakaway layup by Kayla Gervais. Kittell's drive and dish to Gervais earned an enthusiastic cheer from the Hornet student section.
The Hornets' lockdown defense kept Richford scoreless until Madison Johnson netted the Rockets' first basket with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter. Enosburg closed the frame with a 20-2 lead.
Sierra Derby doubled the Rockets' tally midway through the second, and Holly Raymond dropped a 3-point shot, but Enosburg's defense was relentless. Kittell and Lilly Robtoy dove for loose balls, and defenders double-teamed Rocket ball handlers and forced turnovers.
Richford continued to battle, working to break through the tireless efforts of their D3 opponent, but Enosburg dominated the scoring, leaving the half with a 32-7 advantage.
Longtime friends and elementary school teammates Emily Adams of Enosburg and Carly Archambault of Richford joked at halftime, but when the whistle blew, it was all business.
Enosburg's give and go game continued in the third quarter, driven by Kittell at the point. The Hornets tallied 15 points in the quarter, including Ryleigh Simmons breakaway layup in the final 30 seconds. Enosburg carried a 47-7 point lead going into the fourth quarter.
After a scoreless third for the Rockets, Derby and Kyrielle Deuso each added to Richford's tally from the free-throw line. Deuso earned the loudest cheer of the night, launching a buzzer-beating three from halfcourt for the game's final points.
Enosburg guard Lilly Robtoy spoke of the team's defense, "Many of us have played together for a long time, and we're comfortable playing together. We've been really aggressive on defense, getting steals as a team, and we're working well trapping."
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes complimented the work of his defenders, "Our defense has been a staple for us, and it was no different tonight. It created some turnovers and got some early baskets. We've been shooting the ball well, and we're working together as a team."
Geddes also spoke of the contributions from the bench, "Our bench has gotten more aggressive, and I like to see that."
Messenger Sports caught up with Adams and Archambault after the game in what's become an annual tradition. Thursday's game is the last time the girls will face one another as opponents on a basketball court.
Adams spoke of the game first, "I never really thought about this being the last basketball game we'd face each other until Carly texted me last night. It stinks, but it was so much fun while we had it."
The two athletes played together in Berkshire before parting ways to attend different high schools.
"It's one of those senior things that hit you in the moment," said Archambault. "We won't forget about each other. She's not allowed!"
Perhaps the most outstanding moment of the night came in the final second: Deuso's half-court buzzer-beater. When asked where the shot stood on a scale of 1 to 10, Deuso didn't hesitate.
"I've never done that before!" said Deuso. "It was a ten!"
Enosburg high scorers: Kayla Gervais 12 and Alexis Kittell 10
Richford high scorers: Kyrielle Deuso 4
