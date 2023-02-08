DSC_3264.jpg

The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity basketball team topped the Middlebury Tigers 42-30. Enosburg led 15-2 after the first quarter and 24-13 at the half. Kayla Gervais led Enosburg with 13 points followed by Lilly Robtoy 9, Montannah Ovitt 6, Daisee Gabaree 5, Erica Goodhue 3, Camryn Benoit, Gretchen Stiebris and Gabby Spaulding 2 each. Elle Sellers 16 led Middlebury. Enosburg improves to 8-8 and hosts Vergennes on Friday, Feb. 10, for senior night.

