The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity basketball team topped the Middlebury Tigers 42-30. Enosburg led 15-2 after the first quarter and 24-13 at the half. Kayla Gervais led Enosburg with 13 points followed by Lilly Robtoy 9, Montannah Ovitt 6, Daisee Gabaree 5, Erica Goodhue 3, Camryn Benoit, Gretchen Stiebris and Gabby Spaulding 2 each. Elle Sellers 16 led Middlebury. Enosburg improves to 8-8 and hosts Vergennes on Friday, Feb. 10, for senior night.
featured
Hornets outscore Middlebury; Kayla Gervais and Lilly Robtoy lead offense
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Three record setting fish caught in Vermont in 2022, according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife
-
St. Albans trails groomed for fat biking; group ride to take place Wednesday night
-
Letter to the Editor: House Bill 106 must be defeated
-
Home tour of the week; A home in Fairfax with two attached garage spaces and over a acre of land
-
Northwestern Medical Center upgrading MRI equipment this month, mobile unit to be used in meantime
Currently in Saint Albans
37°
Cloudy
37° / 23°
11 AM
37°
12 PM
37°
1 PM
37°
2 PM
36°
3 PM
36°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.