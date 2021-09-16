'We won!' was the first phrase in the recap sent from Enosburg Junior-senior girls varsity coach Renee Pattee after the Hornets' 2-1 win against Vergennes on Thursday afternoon.
Allie Croke scored scored the game's first goal at 16:25 to put Vergennes up at the half, but according to Pattee, "our girls were not going to lose this one!"
Not only did the Hornets get the win, but four-year defender Dana Elkins moved to striker for the Vergennes game and scored her first varsity goal for Enosburg in the second half.
Emily Adams' took a direct kick from outside the 18 and Gabby Spaulding finished for goal number two for the Hornets in the second.
After moving several players, Pattee said the team 'clicked' in Wednesday's game.
"It felt so good! And for Dana to score that elusive goal was the icing on the cake," said Pattee.
Zoe McGee had 10 saves for the Hornets.
