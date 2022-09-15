SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds boys' varsity soccer team hosted the Enosburg Hornets on Thursday, Sept. 15. For the Hornets, who earned the 2-0 win, it was the second game in two days' time.
Enosburg coach Randy Swainbank spoke of the challenge posed by back-to-back games, including a 4-3 double overtime win over BFA-Fairfax.
"We had some difficulties defensively last night that carried over to today, but at the other end, we scored a couple of goals (against MVU)," said Swainbank. "Overall, we can't complain with two in-county wins in a row."
After battling through twenty minutes of play, the Hornets' Landon Paulson notched the game's first goal. Roughly a minute later, Ian Ross secured the second on a penalty kick.
MVU's goaltender Kayden Chevalier made several impressive saves in the first half, including one in traffic deep in the box. Ray Fournier put a solid shot on net for MVU with less than two minutes on the clock, but Enosburg goalie Silas Kane corralled the ball, retaining the 2-0 lead at the half.
Swainbank complemented Kane's performance: "Last night in Fairfax was the first time Silas had action as a goalie and was under pressure. He came up a big a few times when he had to. He's doing great and really coming into it."
Jackson Ploof and Garrett Fregeau put strong shots on net in the early minutes of the second half, but Hornet defenders stifled the T-birds' efforts. Finally, five minutes into the frame, Gavin Nichols found a hole, sending the ball into the right corner to halve the Thunderbirds' deficit.
Paulson had several good looks midway through the half as the Hornets swarmed the MVU net. MVU caught Kane out of the net, but his defenders filled the gap to prevent the tying goal.
Several hard-fought battles ensued at both ends of the pitch as the half waned, but the Hornets held on for the win.
Swainbank spoke of the team's chemistry: "They're all great kids, and the older kids have accepted the younger ones. The younger ones have taken on some pretty important roles and are getting a lot of minutes. We're getting lucky and ending on the winning end of things. I think we're just going to get better as we go."
Ian Ross, who scored the Hornets' second goal, spoke of the intensity of back-to-back games.
"I'm pretty sore from the first one; I'll try to take care of myself at night and come back the next day," said Ross. "The in-county games--rivals--always feel more competitive."
Landon Paulson, who scored the game's first goal, was glad for the wins.
"I'm really happy we got the two wins. Back-to-back games are always a struggle, but it's fun," said Paulson. "The younger guys are getting some touches, coming up to varsity speed, and playing hard."
