The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team earned a 10-7 win over a solid Lake Region Rangers team on Thursday, April 22.
Winning pitcher: Shea Howrigan 4.1 IP, 4 hits , 10 K’s, 2 BB
Offensively for Enosburg: Wyatt Boyce had a double and 2 RBI’s. Issac Lumbra had 3 hits including a double and 4 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan had 2 hits and Danny Antillon had a RBI single.
Offensively for Lake Region: Piers, Ullrich, Gardner had multiple hits for Lake Region. Gardner had a 2 run HR and a double and 4 RBI’s. Ullrich added a double
Records: Enosburg 3-1 and Lake Region 0-1
