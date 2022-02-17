ENOSBURG - In a back-and-forth, gritty matchup, the Hornets girls basketball team came out on top, 37-31, against the North Country Falcons in Thursday nights' matchup. Both of these teams are highly ranked in their division, which means that this win, late in the season, shows a promising road ahead for the Hornets as they get ready for playoffs.
Enosburg won the tip, but a missed shot on their end became a quick 4-0 run for North Country to start the game. This didn't last long, as Lily Robtoy hit a layup, and Emily Adams dropped a three to give the Hornets their first lead of the game.
The Hornets played their usual hard-working and determined defense, forcing turnovers and missed shots from the Falcons in the first quarter. Scoring from Alexis Kittell, Kayla Gervais, and Robtoy closed out the first quarter 14-7 in the Hornets' favor.
North Country came out firing in the second quarter. A strong surge of offense gave them the lead at 15-14, but Robtoy hit free throws, and Kittell scored an And-1, giving the Hornets a 19-15 lead at the half.
As the second half started, North Country refused to go away. They continued playing solid offense and keeping the game close. Good jump shooting from Adams and post-play from Allison Bowen kept the Hornet lead at 7 to end the third.
Ryleigh Simmons started the Hornets' fourth quarter with a steal and a layup at the other end. Adams hit a clutch layup as North Country crept closer to the Hornets. The Falcons got the game within three points, but good free-throw shooting from Robtoy kept them at bay, sealing the game.
Hornet coach Gary Geddes spoke of his teams' performance: "Our key staple was our defense, and we shot free-throws very well. It was a collective team effort, and that's the way we like it."
The senior Hornets spoke of their last regular-season home game. When asked about what she thought about the team going into playoffs, she said, "I don't really think about things like that. I'm going game by game, but I think we're ready; I think we can bring intensity, especially after this game. I think we're going to bring it this season."
Alexis Kittell spoke of the team's focus going into the game: "Our main focus was defense. We knew that if we could shut them down on defense, we had the game."
Zoe McGee spoke of the team bond: "They're like my family now. I spend 90 percent of my time with them, so it's kind of like we're all sisters."
Enosburg leading scorers: Adams (12), Kittell (9), Robtoy (6)
