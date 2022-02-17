Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snow melt and moderate to heavy rainfall will lead to sharp rises on many streams and rivers. These expected rises may produce open river flooding and will produce some river ice break up increasing the risk for localized ice jam flooding from tonight into Friday. At this time, at least minor river flooding is likely at the Mad River at Moretown, Otter Creek at Center Rutland, the East Branch of the Ausable at Ausable Forks, and moderate flood stage is possible at these locations. Minor flooding is possible at the Winooski at Essex Junction. Ice jam prone river, such as the Ausable, Saranac, Lamoille, Winooski, and the Mad River will be closely monitored. Rainfall totals will range from about three quarters of an inch in the Connecticut River valley up to two inches in parts of Northern New York where isolated higher amounts are possible as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph Friday morning. * WHERE...The northern Adirondacks of New York, the entire Champlain Valley, and portions of north central Vermont. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult road conditions due to rain changing to freezing rain and followed by sleet and snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will continue to transition to freezing rain through early Friday morning, then become sleet and snow by the Friday morning commute. The highest snow accumulations are expected over the northern Adirondacks and areas along Route 11. The highest ice accumulations are expected over the northern Adirondacks and the Champlain Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution as travel will be difficult. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&