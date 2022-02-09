ENOSBURG - In a fast-paced, back and forth matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Enosburg Hornets girl's basketball team came out on top 46-40 over the Middlebury Tigers. The lead changed consistently throughout the game, but strong defense and intense offensive pressure gave the Hornets the edge to close out the win.
The beginning of the game was symbolic of how the rest; Enosburg jumped ahead with a quick fast-break layup from Emily Adams. Middlebury quickly responded with a bucket of their own, but the Hornets came back with a pick and roll assist from Lily Robtoy to Adams. Middlebury answered again, tying the game. Middlebury's offense got hot for a stretch after this. A three and a few buckets put them up by four, which was the largest lead of the game as of then. Offensive plays from Allison Bowen, Gabby Spaulding, and Ryleigh Simmons kept the Hornets close as the first quarter ended.
The Hornets came out in the second quarter scoring well. A free-throw from Adams and an And-1 pull-up jumper from Kayla Gervais got the Hornets' offense rolling, as they tied the game at 12. The Hornets' defense soon became the focal point of their game. A full-court press began forcing Middlebury turnovers, giving scoring opportunities for Robtoy, Gabby Spaulding, and Alexis Kittell. The half ended 19-12, with the Hornets ahead.
A back and forth third quarter made for an exciting game; Bowen, Adams, and Erica Goodhue all got involved as they traded the lead with Middlebury multiple times.
As the fourth quarter started, Goodhue knocked down an And-1 and Kittell picked a Middlebury guard's pocket for a layup on the other end. These scoring opportunities were answered by Middlebury, who nailed a three to take the lead. Robtoy showed grit and determination to win, as she pulled down multiple difficult rebounds and forced fouls on the other end for scoring opportunities. The Hornets' stifling full-court press took the wind out of Middlebury's sails, as scoring came from Bowen, Kittell, Paige Johnson, and Robtoy. The Hornets ended up sealing the game with some clutch free-throws from Kittell and Robtoy, giving them a home-court victory.
Coach Gary Geddes commented on his team's defense saying, "(defense and forcing turnovers) is what we hang our hat on."
Geddes spoke of the game: "It wasn't pretty. We struggled some, but our defense, in the end, is what got us the lead and we hit just enough foul shots to seal it."
Robtoy, Kittell, and Adams spoke of the trust they have in each other with their ball movement.
"You always know you can kick it back to one of them because we trust each other so much with the ball," said Adams.
Robtoy commented on the game: "I was really excited about this game. Coming off two loses, I really wanted to get a win and end our losing streak."
Kittell focused on intensity and pressing, "Coming off a losing streak, we really focused on energy and defense, because defense wins games."
Leading scorers: Kittell (12), Adams (11), Robtoy (6), Bowen (6).
