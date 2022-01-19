ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls' basketball team hosted the Vergennes Commodores on Wednesday, Jan. 19, earning a 43-31 victory in a packed gymnasium.
Emily Adams and Kayla Gervais's back-to-back baskets got the Hornets rolling early on offense, and, in typical Enosburg fashion, the defense was a big part of that success.
After Adam's second bucket, Vergennes called a timeout to regroup as the Hornets jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes. Vergennes responded quickly, scoring three points to halve the deficit.
If you've seen Enosburg play, you know they're relentless on defense, and the first quarter of Wednesday's game was no exception.
Alexis Kittell stripped the ball on back-to-back Commodore possessions for two breakaway layups and one And-1, earning a well-deserved roar from the student section.
The stifling Hornet defense took its toll as the quarter progressed, and as the buzzer sounded the end of the first quarter, Enosburg held a 21-9 advantage.
Vergennes picked up 5 points in the second frame after completing four And-1's in two quarters. Enosburg left the half leading 27-14.
Kittell kicked off the Hornets' scoring in the third, and Enosburg's defense continued to create turnovers. Allison Bowen's breakaway layup put the Hornets over thirty, establishing their largest lead of the game.
Vergennes went into the bonus midway through the third, but the foul shots that fell earlier in the game ricocheted off the rim, and the teams left the quarter with Enosburg holding a 37-21 point lead.
Enosburg struggled to get shots to fall in the fourth quarter, but Adams broke the drought with a layup at the midpoint. With two minutes on the clock, Vergennes pulled within nine points of the Hornets, instigating a timeout to regroup.
Vergennes forced two turnovers in the final minute and a half but failed to capitalize on either trip to the basket. Erica Goodhugh's layup lifted the Hornets to a 12 point lead as the clock ran out, the Hornets earning the win.
Enosburg's first quarter was by far the best, and coach Gary Geddes spoke of the ebb and flow of the game.
"We got out of rhythm on the substitution pattern, and that's on me. It's hard for the girls to get back into it when they're playing in a rhythm and intensity and then have to sit and come back and restart. Credit to them, I knew they were going to play hard, and we saw some good things out there."
Like many teams, the Hornets have played only two games in the last three weeks due to COVID restrictions. Kittell spoke of the team's mindset as they work through the season.
"We just bring it in practice every day, and that keeps our intensity when it comes to game days," said Kittell. "We're all so competitive, and our motivation and mindset are that we're all ready to go."
Kittell and Lilly Robtoy combined to create scoring opportunities for the Hornets.
"Our defense together is pretty unstoppable," said Kittell. "And she's so fun to work with when we're on the floor together."
Enosburg high scorers: Emily Adams had 14 points, and Alexis Kittell had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.