ENOSBURG — Harford put the first run on the board in the D2 quarterfinal softball game on Saturday, but the Enosburg Hornets rolled to a 21-6 victory in five innings.
Emma Keelty's double plated Sophie Burns to tie the game. After a series of walks and key hits by Burns (triple) and Aleta Deuso, the Hornets held a 7-1 lead at the end of the first.
Three quick outs in the top of the second put the Hornets back in the box. Makenna Lovelette reached second and stole home on a passed ball, Burns singled in the gap for two RBI, and Lexus Conger's triple plated Keelty. The Hornets held a commanding 18-1 advantage after two innings.
The Hartford Hurricanes whipped up three runs in the third, but Enosburg tallied three more runs in the bottom of the inning on a combination of walks, hit batters, and errors.
Hartford plated two runs in the top of the fourth and held Enosburg scoreless in the bottom half of the inning.
Megan Severance, at first, was part of all three of the Hornets' final outs, taking one herself and receiving throws from Gabby Spaulding and Erin Diette for the other two.
Dana Elkins threw five innings for Enosburg, as the Hornets secured a trip to the D2 semifinal on Tuesday.
Lexus Conger and Zoe McGee were glad to see the season continue.
"I've waited so long for this. I've never been on a team where everyone gets along as well as we do. I love being on this team," said Conger.
"I've never had a team that cheers so loudly and so much!" said Zoe McGee.
"Two years ago, we lost early in playoffs, and I know coach Randy is really excited for this season; we're going to do this for him. He's the best coach I've ever had," said Conger.
Enosburg coach Randall Wells appreciated the effort on display in Saturday's game.
"It's a tough game to play in because there's not much rhythm in it, but the kids responded and played well," said Wells.
The Hornets will be bringing one thing with them if they're on the road on Tuesday.
"Our flag is our tradition. We'll carry it with us, even if we're at another site, and we'll go and play hard," said Wells.
Enosburg offense: Emma Keelty had two doubles and a walk; Sophie Burns had a triple, a single, and two walks; Makenna Lovelette had a double and two walks, Dana Elkins had a single and two walks, and Aleta Dueso had three hits.
