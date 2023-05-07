ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets softball team rolled to a commanding 17-2 win over Middlebury Union High School on Saturday, May 6. Cam Benoit led the Hornets' offense, going 3 for 3 with a triple, a walk, and three RBI.
The Hornets tallied eight runs in the bottom of the first, on a combination of hits, walks, and a hit batter. Hornet hits came off the bats of Benoit, Rory Schneindorfer, and Lilly Robtoy, who ended the game with a triple, and two RBI. Walks for Makenna Lovelette, Erica Goodhue, Annabelle Elwood, and Addy Longe's hit by a pitch opened scoring opportunities for the Hornets.
Enosburg added an additional six runs in the second inning; Lovelette led the Hornets' offense with a double in the inning.
Makenna Lovelette earned the win, throwing three innings, and allowing three hits, and one run. In relief varsity debut, Cami Benoit, threw two innings, allowing two hits, two walks, and one run.
Whitney took the loss for Middlebury, throwing two innings, allowing five hits, 14 runs, nine walks, and striking out one.
