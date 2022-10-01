On Friday, September 30, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team visited Randolph High School, which revived its volleyball program after not having a team for a few years. The Hornets defeated an

inexperienced but scrappy Randolph team 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-18).

EFHS stat highlights:

Addison Barbeau: 2 assists, 1 ace

Camryn Benoit: 4 digs

Leah Gervais: 2 aces

Erica Goodhue: 3 kills, 1 ace

Makenna Lovelette: 5 kills, 3 aces

Montannah Ovitt: 4 kills, 2 blocks

Anya Paquette: 1 dig

Lilly Robtoy: 9 assists, 3 digs

Sadie Shantie: 2 kills, 1 block

Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy: “Our main focus was on communication tonight, and the girls did a much better job talking on the court than they have in the past few matches. That communication really helped our serve receive.”

The Hornets host Lyndon Institute on October 5 at 6 p.m.

Photos: Heather Lovellete (thank you!)

