On Friday, September 30, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team visited Randolph High School, which revived its volleyball program after not having a team for a few years. The Hornets defeated an
inexperienced but scrappy Randolph team 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-18).
EFHS stat highlights:
Addison Barbeau: 2 assists, 1 ace
Camryn Benoit: 4 digs
Leah Gervais: 2 aces
Erica Goodhue: 3 kills, 1 ace
Makenna Lovelette: 5 kills, 3 aces
Montannah Ovitt: 4 kills, 2 blocks
Anya Paquette: 1 dig
Lilly Robtoy: 9 assists, 3 digs
Sadie Shantie: 2 kills, 1 block
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy: “Our main focus was on communication tonight, and the girls did a much better job talking on the court than they have in the past few matches. That communication really helped our serve receive.”
The Hornets host Lyndon Institute on October 5 at 6 p.m.
Photos: Heather Lovellete (thank you!)
