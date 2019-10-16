BURLINGTON – On Wednesday, October 16, the Enosburg boys’ volleyball team visited Burlington High School to close out their regular season.
In a very close match, the Hornets prevailed 3-2 (26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 17-25, 15-13).
Landon Blake had 14 assists and 6 kills for Enosburg. Blake was followed by teammates Devyn Gleason with 2 digs, 1 kill; Owen McKinstry with 9 kills, 7 digs; Kolten Robtoy with 4 kills, 4 digs; Nathaniel Robtoy with 15 assists, 3 kills, 10 digs, and 2 aces.
Ethan Williams had 17 kills, 3.5 blocks, 5 digs, and 3 assists for the Hornets.
“We almost let this one slip away tonight after a strong start. I’m really proud of how the guys pulled through when the score was tight,” said Enosburg volley ball coach Jason Robtoy. “Kolten Robtoy brought us back with clutch serves when we were down 24-20 in the first set, and that set a tone for us to buckle down when we needed to.
“A lot of the great plays don’t show up in the stats. Ethan Williams diving out of bounds to put a ball up, Devyn Gleason covering a block and keeping a play alive—things like that are what kept us in it tonight. We are playing really good volleyball right now.”