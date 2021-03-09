ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets girls varsity basketball team hosted the North Country Falcons on Tuesday evening.
When the teams faced each other in late February, the Falcons (5-2) earned the win. On Tuesday, the Hornets (5-1) secured a 39-29 victory.
"We haven't beaten North Country since my freshman year, so it was a big win for us!" said Hornet senior Sophie Burns.
North Country jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter. Megan Severance scored six points for the Hornets, including a buzzer-beater, but Enosburg trailed 13-6 at the end of the quarter.
In the second, the Hornets' offense came alive, outscoring North Country 14-7. Michaela Chase and Sophie Burns each netted four points for Enosburg. The teams left for the half, tied at 20.
"Our defense turned it around for us, and after allowing 13 points in the first quarter, we only gave up 16 points the rest of the game with only nine coming after halftime," said Hornet coach Gary Geddes.
The teams traded the lead early in the third, but Enosburg held the 28-22 point lead at the end of the quarter.
In the final frame, North Country threatened, but the Hornets steadily defended lead. In the final two minutes, the Falcons narrowed the lead to four but were unable to outscore the Hornets.
"We played excellent team defense, kept our turnovers down, and didn't allow North Country to score easy baskets like we did a couple weeks ago," said Geddes.
Allison Bowen held North Country's Riann Fortin, who scored 16 points against the Hornets in February, to two late free throws.
"Allison also chipped in seven points and six rebounds. It was the best all-around game of her varsity career.
"Lilly Robtoy came off the bench, hit a big bucket for us, and played great defense, drawing a charge.
"After keeping us in the game with her six first-quarter points, Meg played the Marsh girl tough, holding her to only two points the remainder of the game."
Enosburg seniors Burns and Severance were thrilled with the win.
"Megan got us started, and we knew we were going to do well. It was probably one of the best games we've played," said Burns.
The Hornets will host the Falcons again on Friday for their senior game.
"You could tell we got under their skin tonight. We came out timid, and we didn't know what to expect. I'm not sure what got into me; I just wanted to win," said Severance of her break-out first period.
Friday's game will be the last of the Covid-shortened regular season for the Hornets.
"As seniors, we aren't getting our full season, so we're going into every game with as much intensity as we can and hoping for a good run in playoffs," said Burns.
When asked about their final season with Coach Geddes, the girls responded thoughtfully.
"He's had to make so many adjustments, and he's been there for us in every way he can," said Severance.
"He tries to make things as normal as possible. When we're playing or in practice, it feels normal. The fact that he makes us forget we're in a pandemic is amazing."
Sophie Burns led the Hornets with 10 points and a perfect 4-4 in the final minute to seal the game from the free-throw line. Emily Adams had 8 points and 6 rebounds.
