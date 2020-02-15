MILTON — The Enosburg Hornets girls varsity basketball team traveled to Milton on Saturday to take on the Yellow Jackets. The Hornets held a 21-9 lead at halftime and rolled to a 36-15 victory. Balanced scoring and a strong defensive effort contributed to the team's success.
Enosburg was led by Allison Bowen with 7 points, Lydia Bowen and Sophie Burns with 5, Megan Gervais and Hannah Burns with 4, Megan Severance with 3, and Emily Adams, Maddie St Onge, Hayley Wilson and Michaela Chase with 2. Mallory Chalmers 11 points led Milton. Enosburg improves to 15-1 and travels to Middlebury Monday.