ENOSBURG - The No. 4 Enosburg Hornets boys soccer team earned a 4-1 win over No. 13 Paine Mountain on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Paine Mountain jumped out to an early lead in the first half, but goals by Peter Stiebris and Michael Murphy gave the Hornets a one-goal lead at the halftime break. Landon Paulson and Danny Antillon each tacked on goals in the second half to secure the win for Enosburg.
Enosburg assists: Danny Antillon had three assists and Ian Ross had one. Silas Kane had four saves for Enosburg in net.
The Hornets will host the Woodstock Wasps in the second round of the D3 tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.
