ENOSBURG — A finely-tuned Enosburg squad soundly defeated the visiting Northfield Marauders 50-31 in the opening round of the Division III playoffs.
“I thought that our defense was outstanding in the first half, all of the stuff that we discussed we executed well. We kind of got away from some of that in the second half seeing that they scored almost every point in the paint, so we have to clean that up moving forward,” Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette said.
To start the game, freshman Devyn Gleason immediately gave the Hornets a 3-0 lead as he connected on a triple on the first Enosburg possession of the contest. Owen McKinstry added five straight points after Gleason’s tally to cap off the 8-0 Hornet scoring spurt.
With forty-three seconds left in the opening frame, Caleb Duncan connected on a layup for the visitors to avoid being held scoreless as the Marauders faced an 8-2 deficit heading into the second quarter.
Tommy Benoit caught fire from the distance in the second frame as he knocked down a pair of three-pointers which propelled the Hornets to a dominating quarter.
As time expired, Gleason connected on a buzzer-beating triple which brought the Enosburg faithful to their feet in excitement. The jump-shot extended the Hornet lead to a 26-10 margin, which was their largest lead of the game to that point.
“Our guys knew they would get their opportunities and they made them tonight. That said, you never know when you are relying on three-pointers, that can be dicey,” Lovelette said.
With the game well in hand at the intermission, the Hornets coasted in the second half against a much smaller Northfield team.
The win guaranteed the Hornets another home game against the winners of the Williamstown/Winooski game.
The Burlington Free Press predicted Williamstown would emerge as the champions of Division III as they have advanced to the semi-finals the last eight seasons.
“I thought all around we got good stuff from everyone. We just need to keep plugging away,” Lovelette said.
Benoit finished as the game’s leading scorer with his 13 point, 4 rebound performance. Gleason concluded the contest with an 11 point, 4 rebound showing, and Ethan Williams chipped in 10 points to go along with 8 rebounds. Other Hornet scorers included McKinstry (9 points), Nathaniel Robtoy (6 points), and Gavin Combs (2 points).
“They played zone defense for the majority of the game, and we didn’t want to see that, but we spent all week working on that [and played a great offensive game],” Lovelette said.
With another victory, the Hornets would punch their tickets to the Barre Auditorium, a site that they have not reached since their 2017 championship season.